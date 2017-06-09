The British Election That Somehow Made Brexit Even Harder – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
The British Election That Somehow Made Brexit Even Harder
New York Times
Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2017 general election. Her opponent Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, re-energized his party and altered the landscape of British politics. So what's next? By FRANCESCA BARBER …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!