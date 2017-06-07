The #CapeStorm Sea Point Foam Party Swallowed Cars Whole [Videos]

[imagesource:jancronje]

If you happen to be around Sea Point at the moment, things are going down.

You want foam? You got foam, my friends.

This via Stu:

Stu again:

This via Cape Talk, posted at around midday, is a beautiful timelapse:

Tableview taking a battering, from earlier in the day:

I’m going to recommend you also check out the moment the Cavendish Square roof takes flight – see that HERE.

If you have dogs, make sure they are #CapeStorm ready – this is Dexter suited up, courtesy of Nicci Felix:

Let’s end with a Donald Trump special – seen this one doing the rounds as well, and it’s some classic FAKE NEWS:

As the Donald himself might say…

Wrap up nice and warm, and if you want to be a hero why not donate to some very worthy causes HERE.

[sources:capetalk]

