The City Of Cape Town Is Taking Steps To Regulate The Airbnb Influx

Good news if you’re in the rental market, or are soon to be, because perhaps there is still hope.

It’s no secret that Airbnb is wreaking havoc with rental prices here in Cape Town – something we covered last month HERE.

We certainly don’t want to end up going the same way as Amsterdam, so it’s heartening to know that the City is taking notice.

According to Brett Herron, the mayoral committee member for transport and urban development at the City of Cape Town, regulations do exist.

Below from MyBroadband:

“The different holiday accommodation land use types, such as B&Bs and guest houses, are regulated in the City’s zoning scheme, called the Development Management Scheme,” said Herron. “Furthermore, the Guest Accommodation Policy sets guidelines to be considered when applications are made to obtain the necessary planning permissions.” Since Airbnb is an online platform for advertising and acquiring holiday accommodation, it must adhere to these regulations.

When it comes to the zoning laws permits, there are a few things to bear in mind:

…the use of up to three rooms and six paying guests in a dwelling house as a “bed and breakfast establishment”. The property must still be used as a dwelling house for the above to be true, which means a family unit, or independent person, must be resident in it as their primary dwelling. If the property owner exceeds this number, they may need to obtain City approval to run a guest house… “Importantly, Airbnb is not a land use activity that needs to be defined or included in our zoning scheme to be regulated,” said Herron. “It is the responsibility of each owner to ensure that whatever type of accommodation they want to list in this marketplace is in compliance with the permitted uses under the zoning of the property as provided for in the zoning scheme.”

We know that there are some Capetonians making serious bank from Airbnb-ing their properties (HERE), but the rest of us bottom feeders need all the help we can get.

I wonder how active the City will be in enforcing these zoning laws, because I’m pretty sure not everyone will play by the rules when there is a quick buck to be made.

[source:mybroadband]

