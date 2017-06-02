Pages Navigation Menu

The Daily Vox apologises to Renaldo Gouws

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Editorial, South Africa | 0 comments

On 6 April 2017, The Daily Vox published an article that offended Gouws, prompting him to lay a complaint with the Press Council.

The Daily Vox apologises for calling Renaldo Gouws a “mediocre vlogger” and for stating as fact that he had sub-tweeted fellow vlogger Sibu Mpanza, calling him a “fame-chaser” and a “liar”.

We retract the assertions and apologise for the damage caused by them.

Visit the Press Council website for the full finding.

Featured image via Unsplash

