The Day 2Baba celebrated with Arsenal fans

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Although pop star, 2Baba, who used to be known as Tuface, is a Chelsea freak, he demonstrated good sportsmanship by celebrating with fans  of Arsenal Football Club after it won the English FA Cup last Saturday. Embattled Arsenal turned the table by beating Chelsea 2-1. 2Baba had made a surprise appearance during the FA Cup …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

