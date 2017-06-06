Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Energy 202: Trump’s infrastructure plan contains a surprise bright spot for climate – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

The Energy 202: Trump's infrastructure plan contains a surprise bright spot for climate
Washington Post
THE LIGHTBULB. Trump speaking in the East Room at the White House to make the case for privatizing the nation's air-traffic control system. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). The past several days have been dim for those concerned about climate change.
Tech CEOs to Trump: We'll Always Have ParisHuffPost

all 730 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.