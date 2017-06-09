The FedEx St. Jude Classic 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude Classic 2017 will be played on Friday June 9th at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The FedEx St. Jude Classic 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Mark Wilson Jason Bohn Shane Bertsch 7:10 AM Ben Crane Harris English Kyle Reifers 7:20 AM Chez Reavie Sung Kang Ryan Blaum 7:30 AM Smylie Kaufman J.J. Henry Ben Martin 7:40 AM Steven Bowditch Stewart Cink Francesco Molinari 7:50 AM Scott Piercy Robert Streb Vijay Singh 8:00 AM Andres Gonzales Derek Fathauer Rafa Cabrera Bello 8:10 AM Chad Collins Luke List Patton Kizzire 8:20 AM Carl Pettersson Johnson Wagner Michael Putnam 8:30 AM Steven Alker Jonathan Randolph Curtis Luck 8:40 AM Max Homa Trey Mullinax Chip Deason 8:50 AM Brad Fritsch Rick Lamb Sam Horsfield 9:00 AM Tom Hoge Miguel Angel Carballo Jordan Russell 12:00 PM Arjun Atwal Will MacKenzie Patrick Rodgers 12:10 PM Bryce Molder Robert Garrigus Zac Blair 12:20 PM Daniel Summerhays Cameron Percy J.T. Poston 12:30 PM William McGirt Peter Malnati J.B. Holmes 12:40 PM Billy Horschel Kevin Chappell Cody Gribble 12:50 PM Rickie Fowler Daniel Berger Adam Scott 1:00 PM Russell Knox Fabian Gomez Hunter Mahan 1:10 PM Michael Thompson Kyle Stanley Charlie Wi 1:20 PM Scott Stallings Bob Estes Kevin Tway 1:30 PM John Merrick Blayne Barber Grayson Murray 1:40 PM Bobby Gates Richy Werenski Brian Campbell 1:50 PM Hiroshi Iwata Bryson DeChambeau Peter Uihlein 2:00 PM Julian Etulain Zack Sucher Braden Thornberry 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Boo Weekley Scott Brown Shawn Stefani 7:10 AM Ken Duke John Huh Chris Stroud 7:20 AM George McNeill Ricky Barnes Steve Wheatcroft 7:30 AM D.A. Points Brian Stuard Chris Kirk 7:40 AM Russell Henley Graeme McDowell Jim Furyk 7:50 AM Hudson Swafford Brooks Koepka Phil Mickelson 8:00 AM Stuart Appleby Dicky Pride David Hearn 8:10 AM Chad Campbell Brett Stegmaier Dominic Bozzelli 8:20 AM Ian Poulter Whee Kim Mark Hubbard 8:30 AM Matt Jones John Rollins Tim Wilkinson 8:40 AM Ryan Armour Xander Schauffele Joel Dahmen 8:50 AM Sam Saunders Ryan Brehm Richie Schembechler II 9:00 AM Willy Wilcox Sebastian Munoz Garrett Osborn 12:00 PM Seung-Yul Noh Rory Sabbatini David Duval 12:10 PM Bill Lunde Roberto Castro Tyrone Van Aswegen 12:20 PM Brendon de Jonge Tag Ridings Andrew Loupe 12:30 PM Troy Merritt K.J. Choi Retief Goosen 12:40 PM Danny Lee Matt Every Nick Watney 12:50 PM Charl Schwartzel Davis Love III Ernie Els 1:00 PM Alex Cejka Brian Gay Ryan Palmer 1:10 PM Spencer Levin Gonzalo Fdez-Castano John Peterson 1:20 PM Camilo Villegas Cameron Tringale Martin Flores 1:30 PM Andres Romero Greg Owen Harold Varner III 1:40 PM S.J. Park Bobby Wyatt Oliver Peacock 1:50 PM Tyler Aldridge Brandon Hagy Nicholas Lindheim 2:00 PM Mark Anderson Seamus Power Brett Drewitt

The post The FedEx St. Jude Classic 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

