The FedEx St. Jude Classic 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude Classic 2017 will be played on Friday June 9th at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The FedEx St. Jude Classic 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am.
Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.
2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic 2nd Round Tee Times
The 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:00 AM
|Mark Wilson
|Jason Bohn
|Shane Bertsch
|7:10 AM
|Ben Crane
|Harris English
|Kyle Reifers
|7:20 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Sung Kang
|Ryan Blaum
|7:30 AM
|Smylie Kaufman
|J.J. Henry
|Ben Martin
|7:40 AM
|Steven Bowditch
|Stewart Cink
|Francesco Molinari
|7:50 AM
|Scott Piercy
|Robert Streb
|Vijay Singh
|8:00 AM
|Andres Gonzales
|Derek Fathauer
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|8:10 AM
|Chad Collins
|Luke List
|Patton Kizzire
|8:20 AM
|Carl Pettersson
|Johnson Wagner
|Michael Putnam
|8:30 AM
|Steven Alker
|Jonathan Randolph
|Curtis Luck
|8:40 AM
|Max Homa
|Trey Mullinax
|Chip Deason
|8:50 AM
|Brad Fritsch
|Rick Lamb
|Sam Horsfield
|9:00 AM
|Tom Hoge
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|Jordan Russell
|12:00 PM
|Arjun Atwal
|Will MacKenzie
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:10 PM
|Bryce Molder
|Robert Garrigus
|Zac Blair
|12:20 PM
|Daniel Summerhays
|Cameron Percy
|J.T. Poston
|12:30 PM
|William McGirt
|Peter Malnati
|J.B. Holmes
|12:40 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Kevin Chappell
|Cody Gribble
|12:50 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|Daniel Berger
|Adam Scott
|1:00 PM
|Russell Knox
|Fabian Gomez
|Hunter Mahan
|1:10 PM
|Michael Thompson
|Kyle Stanley
|Charlie Wi
|1:20 PM
|Scott Stallings
|Bob Estes
|Kevin Tway
|1:30 PM
|John Merrick
|Blayne Barber
|Grayson Murray
|1:40 PM
|Bobby Gates
|Richy Werenski
|Brian Campbell
|1:50 PM
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Peter Uihlein
|2:00 PM
|Julian Etulain
|Zack Sucher
|Braden Thornberry
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|7:00 AM
|Boo Weekley
|Scott Brown
|Shawn Stefani
|7:10 AM
|Ken Duke
|John Huh
|Chris Stroud
|7:20 AM
|George McNeill
|Ricky Barnes
|Steve Wheatcroft
|7:30 AM
|D.A. Points
|Brian Stuard
|Chris Kirk
|7:40 AM
|Russell Henley
|Graeme McDowell
|Jim Furyk
|7:50 AM
|Hudson Swafford
|Brooks Koepka
|Phil Mickelson
|8:00 AM
|Stuart Appleby
|Dicky Pride
|David Hearn
|8:10 AM
|Chad Campbell
|Brett Stegmaier
|Dominic Bozzelli
|8:20 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Whee Kim
|Mark Hubbard
|8:30 AM
|Matt Jones
|John Rollins
|Tim Wilkinson
|8:40 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Xander Schauffele
|Joel Dahmen
|8:50 AM
|Sam Saunders
|Ryan Brehm
|Richie Schembechler II
|9:00 AM
|Willy Wilcox
|Sebastian Munoz
|Garrett Osborn
|12:00 PM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Rory Sabbatini
|David Duval
|12:10 PM
|Bill Lunde
|Roberto Castro
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|12:20 PM
|Brendon de Jonge
|Tag Ridings
|Andrew Loupe
|12:30 PM
|Troy Merritt
|K.J. Choi
|Retief Goosen
|12:40 PM
|Danny Lee
|Matt Every
|Nick Watney
|12:50 PM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Davis Love III
|Ernie Els
|1:00 PM
|Alex Cejka
|Brian Gay
|Ryan Palmer
|1:10 PM
|Spencer Levin
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|John Peterson
|1:20 PM
|Camilo Villegas
|Cameron Tringale
|Martin Flores
|1:30 PM
|Andres Romero
|Greg Owen
|Harold Varner III
|1:40 PM
|S.J. Park
|Bobby Wyatt
|Oliver Peacock
|1:50 PM
|Tyler Aldridge
|Brandon Hagy
|Nicholas Lindheim
|2:00 PM
|Mark Anderson
|Seamus Power
|Brett Drewitt
