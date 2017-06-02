Pages Navigation Menu

The FedEx St. Jude Classic Field – 2017 The FedEx St. Jude Classic Player List

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic will be hosted at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee between Thursday June 8th and Sunday June 11th. The provisional FedEx St. Jude Classic field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Daniel Berger, is included in the tournament entry list. The official FedEx St. Jude Classic player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

FedEx St. Jude Classic Player List

The FedEx St. Jude Classic field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Joe Affrunti Mark Hensby Greg Owen
Thomas Aiken Tim Herron Ryan Palmer
Tyler Aldridge Justin Hicks Rod Pampling
Robert Allenby Morgan Hoffmann Cameron Percy
Abraham Ancer Tom Hoge Loren Personett
Stuart Appleby Wes Homan Tim Petrovic
Arjun Atwal Charles Howell III Carl Pettersson
Eric Axley Mark Hubbard Martin Piller
Aaron Baddeley Billy Hurley III Scott Pinckney
Philip Barbaree Trevor Immelman D.A. Points
Blayne Barber Hiroshi Iwata Dicky Pride
Cameron Beckman Freddie Jacobson Alex Prugh
Daniel Berger Frederick Janneck Ted Purdy
Zac Blair Dustin Johnson Kyle Reifers
Jason Bohn Matt Jones Wes Roach
Steven Bowditch Sung Kang John Rollins
Michael Bradley Jerry Kelly Andres Romero
Scott Brown Michael Kim Sam Saunders
Wesley Bryan Whee Kim Robby Shelton
Bronson Burgoon Si Woo Kim Heath Slocum
Chad Campbell Colt Knost Chris Smith
Miguel Angel Carballo Brooks Koepka Cameron Smith
Bud Cauley Kelly Kraft Hayden Springer
Stewart Cink Martin Laird Scott Stallings
Chad Collins Andrew Landry Kyle Stanley
Erik Compton Scott Langley Shawn Stefani
Ben Crane Lucas Lee Brett Stegmaier
Jon Curran D.H. Lee Richard Sterne
Brian Davis Richard H. Lee Darron Stiles
Brendon de Jonge Justin Leonard Steve Stricker
Jamie Donaldson Frank Lickliter II Brian Stuard
Ken Duke Luke List Hudson Swafford
Ernie Els Andrew Loupe Vaughn Taylor
Harris English Will MacKenzie Michael Thompson
Derek Ernst Peter Malnati Brendon Todd
Derek Fathauer Steve Marino David Toms
Steve Flesch Ben Martin D.J. Trahan
Brice Garnett Billy Mayfair Cameron Tringale
Robert Garrigus Lee McCoy Marc Turnesa
Brian Gay Graeme McDowell Tyrone Van Aswegen
Rhein Gibson George McNeill Dawie van der Walt
Tom Gillis John Merrick Harold Varner III
Fabian Gomez Troy Merritt Camilo Villegas
Andres Gonzales Shaun Micheel Johnson Wagner
Retief Goosen Phil Mickelson Boo Weekley
Jason Gore Francesco Molinari Steve Wheatcroft
Luke Guthrie Matthew NeSmith Charlie Wi
Chesson Hadley Seung-Yul Noh Will Wilcox
Padraig Harrington Henrik Norlander Tim Wilkinson
David Hearn Rob Oppenheim Mark Wilson
Russell Henley Carlos Ortiz Gary Woodland
J.J. Henry Jeff Overton Bobby Wyatt

