Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The FedEx St. Jude Classic Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 3 of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic will be played on Saturday June 10th at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The FedEx St. Jude Classic Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:25 am.

The field has been reduced to 89 by the cut which has been paired into 30 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic 3rd Round Tee Times

The FedEx St. Jude Classic round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:25 AM Kevin Tway Cameron Tringale Harris English
9:35 AM Daniel Berger Fabian Gomez Kyle Stanley
9:45 AM Xander Schauffele J.B. Holmes Billy Horschel
9:55 AM Brian Stuard Francesco Molinari Graeme McDowell
10:05 AM Ernie Els Spencer Levin Brandon Hagy
10:15 AM John Huh Steve Wheatcroft David Hearn
10:25 AM Joel Dahmen Bobby Gates Brett Drewitt
10:35 AM Luke List Chad Campbell Dominic Bozzelli
10:45 AM Kyle Reifers Phil Mickelson Rafa Cabrera Bello
10:55 AM Kevin Chappell Adam Scott Scott Brown
11:05 AM Derek Fathauer Whee Kim Rick Lamb
11:15 AM Seamus Power Chris Stroud Brooks Koepka
11:25 AM Trey Mullinax Retief Goosen Matt Every
11:35 AM Stewart Cink Ben Crane Matt Jones
11:45 AM Chez Reavie Sebastian Munoz Charl Schwartzel
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
9:25 AM Robert Streb Michael Putnam Ian Poulter
9:35 AM Steven Alker Willy Wilcox Tag Ridings
9:45 AM Nick Watney Hunter Mahan Alex Cejka
9:55 AM John Peterson Grayson Murray Greg Owen
10:05 AM Mark Hubbard Max Homa Ryan Armour
10:15 AM Will MacKenzie Seung-Yul Noh Tyrone Van Aswegen
10:25 AM Peter Malnati Russell Knox Ryan Palmer
10:35 AM Michael Thompson Brian Campbell Braden Thornberry
10:45 AM Sung Kang Ben Martin Chris Kirk
10:55 AM Vijay Singh Andres Gonzales Jonathan Randolph
11:05 AM Chip Deason Ryan Brehm Zac Blair
11:15 AM Roberto Castro K.J. Choi Danny Lee
11:25 AM Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Scott Stallings Martin Flores
11:35 AM Peter Uihlein Julian Etulain

The post The FedEx St. Jude Classic Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.