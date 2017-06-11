The FedEx St. Jude Classic Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic will be played on Saturday June 10th at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The FedEx St. Jude Classic Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:25 am.
The field has been reduced to 89 by the cut which has been paired into 30 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic 3rd Round Tee Times
The FedEx St. Jude Classic round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:25 AM
|Kevin Tway
|Cameron Tringale
|Harris English
|9:35 AM
|Daniel Berger
|Fabian Gomez
|Kyle Stanley
|9:45 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|J.B. Holmes
|Billy Horschel
|9:55 AM
|Brian Stuard
|Francesco Molinari
|Graeme McDowell
|10:05 AM
|Ernie Els
|Spencer Levin
|Brandon Hagy
|10:15 AM
|John Huh
|Steve Wheatcroft
|David Hearn
|10:25 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Bobby Gates
|Brett Drewitt
|10:35 AM
|Luke List
|Chad Campbell
|Dominic Bozzelli
|10:45 AM
|Kyle Reifers
|Phil Mickelson
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|10:55 AM
|Kevin Chappell
|Adam Scott
|Scott Brown
|11:05 AM
|Derek Fathauer
|Whee Kim
|Rick Lamb
|11:15 AM
|Seamus Power
|Chris Stroud
|Brooks Koepka
|11:25 AM
|Trey Mullinax
|Retief Goosen
|Matt Every
|11:35 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Ben Crane
|Matt Jones
|11:45 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Sebastian Munoz
|Charl Schwartzel
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|9:25 AM
|Robert Streb
|Michael Putnam
|Ian Poulter
|9:35 AM
|Steven Alker
|Willy Wilcox
|Tag Ridings
|9:45 AM
|Nick Watney
|Hunter Mahan
|Alex Cejka
|9:55 AM
|John Peterson
|Grayson Murray
|Greg Owen
|10:05 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|Max Homa
|Ryan Armour
|10:15 AM
|Will MacKenzie
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|10:25 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Russell Knox
|Ryan Palmer
|10:35 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Brian Campbell
|Braden Thornberry
|10:45 AM
|Sung Kang
|Ben Martin
|Chris Kirk
|10:55 AM
|Vijay Singh
|Andres Gonzales
|Jonathan Randolph
|11:05 AM
|Chip Deason
|Ryan Brehm
|Zac Blair
|11:15 AM
|Roberto Castro
|K.J. Choi
|Danny Lee
|11:25 AM
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|Scott Stallings
|Martin Flores
|11:35 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|Julian Etulain
