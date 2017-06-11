The FedEx St. Jude Classic Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic will be played on Sunday August 16th at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The FedEx St. Jude Classic Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:25 am.
The FedEx St. Jude Classic 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Rafa Cabrera Bello is paired with Stewart Cink in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:45 pm.
2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Round 4 Tee Times
The FedEx St. Jude Classic round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Southwind.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:25 AM
|Rick Lamb
|7:30 AM
|Greg Owen
|Russell Knox
|7:39 AM
|K.J. Choi
|Nick Watney
|7:48 AM
|Ryan Brehm
|Zac Blair
|7:57 AM
|Will MacKenzie
|Ben Martin
|8:06 AM
|Ernie Els
|Spencer Levin
|8:15 AM
|Roberto Castro
|Danny Lee
|8:24 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Andres Gonzales
|8:33 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|Ryan Armour
|8:42 AM
|Tag Ridings
|Alex Cejka
|8:51 AM
|Michael Putnam
|Steven Alker
|9:00 AM
|Scott Brown
|Julian Etulain
|9:09 AM
|Graeme McDowell
|Kyle Reifers
|9:18 AM
|Harris English
|J.B. Holmes
|9:27 AM
|Brian Campbell
|Chris Stroud
|9:36 AM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Brett Drewitt
|9:45 AM
|Billy Horschel
|Grayson Murray
|9:54 AM
|Willy Wilcox
|Xander Schauffele
|10:03 AM
|John Huh
|Braden Thornberry
|10:12 AM
|Ian Poulter
|Brandon Hagy
|10:21 AM
|Sebastian Munoz
|Cameron Tringale
|10:30 AM
|Trey Mullinax
|Scott Stallings
|10:39 AM
|Seamus Power
|Brooks Koepka
|10:48 AM
|Steve Wheatcroft
|Adam Scott
|10:57 AM
|Robert Streb
|Francesco Molinari
|11:06 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Kevin Tway
|11:15 AM
|Derek Fathauer
|Matt Every
|11:25 AM
|Dominic Bozzelli
|Phil Mickelson
|11:35 AM
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|Joel Dahmen
|11:45 AM
|Fabian Gomez
|Kyle Stanley
|11:55 AM
|Whee Kim
|Retief Goosen
|12:05 PM
|Daniel Berger
|David Hearn
|12:15 PM
|Matt Jones
|Chez Reavie
|12:25 PM
|Chad Campbell
|Kevin Chappell
|12:35 PM
|Ben Crane
|Luke List
|12:45 PM
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Stewart Cink
