The FedEx St. Jude Classic Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic will be played on Sunday August 16th at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The FedEx St. Jude Classic Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:25 am.

The FedEx St. Jude Classic 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Rafa Cabrera Bello is paired with Stewart Cink in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:45 pm.

2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic Round 4 Tee Times

The FedEx St. Jude Classic round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the TPC Southwind.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:25 AM Rick Lamb 7:30 AM Greg Owen Russell Knox 7:39 AM K.J. Choi Nick Watney 7:48 AM Ryan Brehm Zac Blair 7:57 AM Will MacKenzie Ben Martin 8:06 AM Ernie Els Spencer Levin 8:15 AM Roberto Castro Danny Lee 8:24 AM Michael Thompson Andres Gonzales 8:33 AM Mark Hubbard Ryan Armour 8:42 AM Tag Ridings Alex Cejka 8:51 AM Michael Putnam Steven Alker 9:00 AM Scott Brown Julian Etulain 9:09 AM Graeme McDowell Kyle Reifers 9:18 AM Harris English J.B. Holmes 9:27 AM Brian Campbell Chris Stroud 9:36 AM Seung-Yul Noh Brett Drewitt 9:45 AM Billy Horschel Grayson Murray 9:54 AM Willy Wilcox Xander Schauffele 10:03 AM John Huh Braden Thornberry 10:12 AM Ian Poulter Brandon Hagy 10:21 AM Sebastian Munoz Cameron Tringale 10:30 AM Trey Mullinax Scott Stallings 10:39 AM Seamus Power Brooks Koepka 10:48 AM Steve Wheatcroft Adam Scott 10:57 AM Robert Streb Francesco Molinari 11:06 AM Charl Schwartzel Kevin Tway 11:15 AM Derek Fathauer Matt Every 11:25 AM Dominic Bozzelli Phil Mickelson 11:35 AM Tyrone Van Aswegen Joel Dahmen 11:45 AM Fabian Gomez Kyle Stanley 11:55 AM Whee Kim Retief Goosen 12:05 PM Daniel Berger David Hearn 12:15 PM Matt Jones Chez Reavie 12:25 PM Chad Campbell Kevin Chappell 12:35 PM Ben Crane Luke List 12:45 PM Rafa Cabrera Bello Stewart Cink

