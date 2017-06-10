Pages Navigation Menu

The First Look at ‘Black Panther’ Is Finally Here, As Teaser Trailer Hits The Internet

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The first teaser trailer of Creed director Ryan Coogler’s Marvel adaptation Black Panther revealed a movie that will tackle colonialism and ideas of monarchy, as well as the usual car-flipping action. After making us wait eagerly for its release….the teaser trailer turned out to be every bit as intense as expected. The Black Panther trailer,…

