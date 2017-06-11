Pages Navigation Menu

The Flippening Is Starting to Go Into Effect as Ethereum Tries to Surpass Bitcoin

Over the past few months, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have discussed an event known as “the flippening”. If such an event were to occur, Ethereum would effectively overtake Bitcoin in terms of market cap and popularity. A few months ago, that seemed highly unlikely. However, according to Flippening Watch, things are slowly turning in favor of Ethereum.There … Continue reading The Flippening Is Starting to Go Into Effect as Ethereum Tries to Surpass Bitcoin

The post The Flippening Is Starting to Go Into Effect as Ethereum Tries to Surpass Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Hello. Add your message here.