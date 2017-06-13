The #Flippening: Will Ether ‘Pass’ Bitcoin And What Would It Mean?
Will ether’s market capitalization surpass bitcoin’s? Market analysts weigh in on a market trend that could mark a historic shift in the sector.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!