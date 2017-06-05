The full armour of God (11) – The Nation Newspaper
The full armour of God (11)
The Nation Newspaper
The whole Bible was given to us by inspiration from God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives; it straightens us out and helps us do what is right. We are not to conform to the lifestyle of this world …
