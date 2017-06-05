Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The full armour of God (11) – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


National Monitor

The full armour of God (11)
The Nation Newspaper
The whole Bible was given to us by inspiration from God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives; it straightens us out and helps us do what is right. We are not to conform to the lifestyle of this world
What is Discipleship? A Bible StudyPatheos (blog)
The Bible Is Not To Be Taken LiterallyNational Monitor
From One Kind Faith to AnotherThe Good Men Project (blog)
Israel Today –Los Alamos Daily Post –Good Herald –ChristianToday
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.