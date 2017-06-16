Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Greatest Mistake Buhari Made Was Arresting Nnamdi Kanu – Fr Ebube Muonso Speaks Out, Calls PMB Empty Brain

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Popular cleric, Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma popularly known as Ebube Muonso has lauded the Igbo people of Nigeria for their industrious and resourceful nature.

The cleric who was speaking on a crusade ground in one of the states in the South East noted that despite the economic hardship the Igbos were subjugated to immediately after the war, they soared through and today became more greater than they were.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Ebube Muonso berated President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as an empty brain and his kinsmen saying that one Igbo man is equivalent to five hundred Hausa men.

The cleric said this when he told his congregants that the greatest mistake Buhari made was to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu whom according to him intentionally set a trap for the President.

 

See the video below:

One Igbo man is an equivalent of 500 Hausa men, Buhari is a Hausa man without brain – Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma

A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on


 

The post The Greatest Mistake Buhari Made Was Arresting Nnamdi Kanu – Fr Ebube Muonso Speaks Out, Calls PMB Empty Brain appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.