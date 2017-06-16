The Greatest Mistake Buhari Made Was Arresting Nnamdi Kanu – Fr Ebube Muonso Speaks Out, Calls PMB Empty Brain

Popular cleric, Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma popularly known as Ebube Muonso has lauded the Igbo people of Nigeria for their industrious and resourceful nature.

The cleric who was speaking on a crusade ground in one of the states in the South East noted that despite the economic hardship the Igbos were subjugated to immediately after the war, they soared through and today became more greater than they were.

Ebube Muonso berated President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as an empty brain and his kinsmen saying that one Igbo man is equivalent to five hundred Hausa men.

The cleric said this when he told his congregants that the greatest mistake Buhari made was to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu whom according to him intentionally set a trap for the President.

See the video below:

One Igbo man is an equivalent of 500 Hausa men, Buhari is a Hausa man without brain – Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:27am PDT





The post The Greatest Mistake Buhari Made Was Arresting Nnamdi Kanu – Fr Ebube Muonso Speaks Out, Calls PMB Empty Brain appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

