The Hilarious ‘Mostert’ Video Every South African Sports Fan Should See

We all have that one mate.

They can’t just can’t help but get a little worked up when the Boks play, and slugging back a few brandies doesn’t exactly calm them down.

There’s worked up, though, and then there’s this beaut that we somehow missed from last year.

Lock Franco Mostert jogged on for his debut against the Irish back in June 2016, and that was enough to set this guy off.

We don’t know much about him, but we applaud the passion:

Thanks, Dre

[source:youtube]

