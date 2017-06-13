The Jury Will Now Decide On Bill Cosby’s Fate – Here’s What They Will Consider

Yesterday saw the jury begin deliberations in the trial of Bill Cosby, a trial many in the American media have called the biggest since the OJ Simpson trial.

It took just six days for the case to go before the jury, consisting of seven men and five women, and they will now rule on the three counts of aggravated indecent assault that Cosby faces.

Below, via the Guardian, is how the defence and prosecution wrapped things up:

The defense [sic] attorney Brian McMonagle told the jury that Cosby and Constand were lovers who had enjoyed secret “romantic interludes” and that the 2004 encounter was consensual. McMonagle said that while the comedian had been unfaithful to his wife, he hadn’t committed a crime. Prosecutors countered by saying “fancy lawyering” couldn’t save Cosby from his own words – namely, his admission about groping Constand after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleep. “Drugging somebody and putting them in a position where you can do what you want with them is not romantic. It’s criminal,” the district attorney Kevin Steele said.

According to Vulture, the jury entered the jury room at around 3:30PM to begin deliberations. After four hours they were unable to reach a verdict, and will resume again today.

So how long could a guilty verdict see Cosby behind bars? Channel24 with the answers:

Count 1 alleges that Cosby didn’t have consent when he penetrated Constand’s genitals with his fingers. Count 2 alleges she was unconscious or semi-conscious at the time and could not give consent. Count 3 alleges all this happened after he gave her an intoxicant that substantially impaired her and stopped her from resisting. Each of the three counts carries a sentence range of 5 to 10 years in prison. That means a conviction on just one count could put Cosby in prison at least until he is 84 years old, based on state sentencing guidelines.

The worst case scenario for Cosby will see him found guilty on all three charges, which he is ordered to serve consecutively, meaning 15-30 years behind bars.

Go on jury, make this one count.

[sources:guardian&vulture&channel24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

