The Late Episode: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Night

LIVERPOOL ECHO Diego Simeone could be heading to Goodison next season – to watch his son, Giovanni Simeone, who has been linked with a move to Everton by the Italian press.

Jamie Carragher has revealed the moment Daniel Sturridge pulled him aside during Liverpool’s recent trip to Australia – to question him over comments made about his Reds future.

RB Leipzig have warned Liverpool off a move for midfielder Naby Keita.

Brighton have withdrawn their interest in former Chelsea captain John Terry over his wage demands for £100,000-a- week.

Nacho Monreal says he wants to stay at Arsenal for the next three years.

Arsene Wenger’s decision to buy Mesut Ozil was “an insult” to youth product Jack Wilshere, says former Arsenal captain Tony Adams.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Jose Mourinho will take no part in negotiations over his £200m transfer targets after growing ‘tired of football’ in an exhausting first season at Manchester United.

It could be second time lucky for United in trying to sign Renato Sanches as reports in Germany say Bayern are looking to offload the midfielder.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Isaac Hayden believes Newcastle United’s first season back in the Premier League will be “totally different” to that of previous promoted sides – because the Magpies have Rafa Benitez at the helm.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Martin Bain admits he wants a new manager in place ‘as quickly as possible’ – with Simon Grayson and Derek McInnes the frontrunners for the Sunderland job.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Reports in Italy suggest that Sampdoria hold an interest in Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi, and could make a move for him this summer.

Kenny Jackett is looking to be reunited with James Henry at Portsmouth this summer.

Nicolai Brock-Madsen will not be returning to PEC Zwolle next season, according to reports in the Dutch press.

EXPRESS & STAR West Brom have moved on from Manchester City’s Fabian Delph in their hunt for a central midfielder.

Walsall boss Jon Whitney has revealed the club are in talks with a new goalkeeper to replace Neil Etheridge.

THE SENTINEL Stoke’s apparent interest in Inter Milan’s Colombia centre-back Jeison Murillo has resurfaced in Italy, with reports the Potters are in a four-way fight for his signature.

Former Stoke skipper Andy Griffin has lauded the signing of Darren Fletcher and urged Mark Hughes to make John Terry his next deal of the summer.

HULL DAILY MAIL Four Premier League clubs are reportedly chasing Hull City ‘s Eldin Jakupovic this summer.

Hull have been linked with Real Zaragoza forward Angel, who is also on the radar of Queens Park Rangers, Aston Villa and Reading.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Mark Venus says Blackburn Rovers can expect to see some new signings in the coming days as he and Ewood boss Tony Mowbray begin to shape their squad.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Adam Smith insists he is ignoring reported interest from former club Tottenham and is focused on helping Cherries improve on their ninth-placed Premier League finish.

LEICESTER MERCURY Wes Morgan has urged Leicester City to strengthen the club’s defence this summer as well as buying a new striker to ease the burden on Jamie Vardy.

Craig Shakespeare is still expected to be named Leicester City’s permanent manager with talks between his representatives and the club ongoing.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Bologna are among the clubs interested in signing Giuseppe Bellusci after Empoli’s relegation from Serie A cast doubt over a permanent transfer from Leeds United.

Leeds United look set to tap into Sevilla’s recruitment model again by adding former footballer Dani Salas to their scouting team.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby County forward Andreas Weimann will not be joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent basis this summer, it is being reported.

Derby County are interested in bringing Liverpool’s Andre Wisdom back to the club.

NOTTINGHAM POST Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has admitted “there’s been a few things developing”, after being linked with Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Cardiff City.

Lica’s move away from Nottingham Forest has moved a step closer after Estoril made contact with the Reds.

THE PINK UN Norwich City are poised to bring goalkeeper Angus Gunn back to Norfolk in a season-long loan deal from Manchester City which is set to be announced this week.

EVENING GAZETTE Ex-Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo is keen to stay in the Premier League despite substantial interest from a clutch of European clubs, according to his representative.

Middlesbrough’s top-brass have dismissed claims of an imminent hot-seat unveiling of Garry Monk.

WALES ONLINE Franck Tabanou has not agreed an end to his Swansea City contract – but the French flop will still be leaving the Liberty this summer.

THE BOLTON NEWS Bolton winger Filipe Morais has cast some doubt on his future at the Macron Stadium after claiming talks over a new contract have stalled.

Bolton are lining-up a move for Manchester City wonder-kid Bersant Celina.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says the club’s summer recruitment for their return to League One will be about quality not quantity.

THE ARGUS Brighton are keen to add Australian international Maty Ryan to their goalkeeping options for the Premier League.

THE STAR Sheffield United’s pursuit of Ryan Leonard, the in-demand Southend midfielder, has been dealt a blow after Shrimpers chairman Ron Martin insisted: He’s not for sale.

BRISTOL POST Former Manchester United defender Saidy Janko has become the latest player to be to be linked with a summer move to Bristol City.

EVENING TIMES Virgil van Dijk could help fund Celtic’s move to land Patrick Roberts on a permanent deal due to a 10% sell-on clause in the Southampton defender’s contract.

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd believes that Moussa Dembele will be best served by staying at Celtic for at least another couple of seasons.

