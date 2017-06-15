Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diplomacy, Dennis Rodman-style: Ex-NBA player gives Kim Jong-un Trump’s book ‘The Art of the Deal’ – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Diplomacy, Dennis Rodman-style: Ex-NBA player gives Kim Jong-un Trump's book 'The Art of the Deal'
Telegraph.co.uk
Dennis Rodman has delivered a message from President Donald Trump to North Korea — sort of. On Thursday, the former NBA player gave the country's sports minister a present intended for North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un: a copy of Trump's book "The Art …
The Latest: Freed American student suffered 'severe' injuryDaily Mail
Dennis Rodman just gave Kim Jong Un 'The Art of the Deal.' And it may be a genius move.Washington Post
North Korea Says Otto Warmbier Was Released on 'Humanitarian Grounds'New York Times
Reuters –PennLive.com –Vanguard –Voice of America
all 452 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.