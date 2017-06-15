Diplomacy, Dennis Rodman-style: Ex-NBA player gives Kim Jong-un Trump’s book ‘The Art of the Deal’ – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Diplomacy, Dennis Rodman-style: Ex-NBA player gives Kim Jong-un Trump's book 'The Art of the Deal'
Telegraph.co.uk
Dennis Rodman has delivered a message from President Donald Trump to North Korea — sort of. On Thursday, the former NBA player gave the country's sports minister a present intended for North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un: a copy of Trump's book "The Art …
The Latest: Freed American student suffered 'severe' injury
Dennis Rodman just gave Kim Jong Un 'The Art of the Deal.' And it may be a genius move.
North Korea Says Otto Warmbier Was Released on 'Humanitarian Grounds'
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!