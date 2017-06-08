The Latest: Durant, Warriors rally to beat Cavs 118-113 – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
The Latest: Durant, Warriors rally to beat Cavs 118-113
Washington Post
CLEVELAND — The Latest on Game 3 of the NBA Finals (all times local):. 11:50 p.m.. Kevin Durant made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 in the NBA Finals by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on …
Perfect shot: Durant's late 3 gives Warriors 3-0 finals lead
2017 NBA Finals: Grading Every Star Player's Performance Through 3 Games
Late Surge Puts Warriors One Step From Postseason Perfection
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!