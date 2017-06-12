The Latest Figures Are In – The Six Major Cape Town Dam Levels (Including Theewaterskloof)

[imagesource:here]

Last Thursday we checked in, post #CapeStorm, to see how the Theewaterskloof dam levels had reacted to the rain.

It wasn’t pretty (HERE), but now that we’ve had close to five days rain what are we looking at?

CapeTalk spoke with Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy, and she had this to say:

It has increased the dam levels slightly, but not enough to take us out of the drought situation. Unfortunately, the dam levels have only increased by approximately 1.6%. We will release formal figures later on today [Monday].

Those figures have now been released, and that 1,6 % increase is evident across the six major dams in the area.

From the City of Cape Town’s site:

Up 1,8 % in Theewaterskloof, but we’re nowhere near making a dent.

From the city’s Dashboard Report this week, a look at some of the minor dams:

And the measured rainfall from selected areas:

Tell your friends, family and co-workers, because everyone has to be on board for this mess to be turned around.

And no baths yet – please be lekker.

[sources:ctgov&capetalk]

