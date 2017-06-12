The Latest: Gavin Creel wins Tony for “Hello, Dolly!” role – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
The Latest: Gavin Creel wins Tony for “Hello, Dolly!” role
Washington Post
NEW YORK — The Latest on the Tony Awards (all times local):. 8:29 p.m.. Gavin Creel has won his first Tony Award in Bette Midler's big return to Broadway, the revival of Jerry Herman's “Hello, Dolly!” Creel won the award for actor in a featured role …
Pretty in pink! Cynthia Nixon is beautiful in blush as she wins for Best Featured Actress at the Tony Awards
Cynthia Nixon wins second Tony, talks women's marches, arts funding
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!