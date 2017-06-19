The Latest: Tourists shaken by attack on Champs-Elysees – Washington Post
Washington Post
The Latest: Tourists shaken by attack on Champs-Elysees
PARIS — The Latest on Paris security operation on Champs-Elysees (all times local):. 6:30 p.m.. Foreign tourists were confused and rattled by a car attack on Paris' Champs-Elysees — but aren't letting that deter them from enjoying the City of Light …
Car rams police van on Champs-Elysees, armed suspect dead
Paris Police Targeted Again in Suspected Terror Attack
Man Rams Car Into Police Vehicle Near Champs-Elysees in Paris
