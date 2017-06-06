The Manchester United player Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wishes he had signed – Manchester Evening News
The Manchester United player Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wishes he had signed
Manchester Evening News
And the Frenchman has admitted he would have loved to have signed the midfielder for the Gunners. Carrick has been a steadying influence for 11 successful years at United and has signed a new one-year deal as he looks to help the club back to the top …
Giggs: Carrick is crucial for United
I have 24 brothers and sisters – Evra reveals why he is still playing at 36
Ryan Giggs explains why Michael Carrick is so valuable to Jose Mourinho
