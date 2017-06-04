The Memorial Tournament Sunday Tee Times – 2017 The Memorial Tournament Round 4 Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 The Memorial Tournament will be played on Sunday June 4th at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The Memorial Tournament Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am.
The Memorial Tournament 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Daniel Summerhays is paired with Matt Kuchar in the last tee slot of round 4 at 1:45 pm.
2017 Memorial Tournament Round 4 Tee Times
The Memorial Tournament round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.
|7:50 AM
|Rod Pampling
|Matthew Griffin
|7:59 AM
|Patrick Reed
|K.J. Choi
|8:08 AM
|Curtis Luck
|Alex Cejka
|8:17 AM
|Sean O’Hair
|Vaughn Taylor
|8:26 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Greg Chalmers
|8:35 AM
|D.A. Points
|Ollie Schniederjans
|8:44 AM
|Danny Lee
|Russell Knox
|8:53 AM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Webb Simpson
|9:02 AM
|Sung Kang
|Cameron Smith
|9:11 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|Zac Blair
|9:20 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Patrick Cantlay
|9:29 AM
|Zach Johnson
|Brendan Steele
|9:38 AM
|Ben Martin
|Nick Taylor
|9:47 AM
|Soren Kjeldsen
|Kevin Chappell
|9:56 AM
|Ricky Barnes
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10:05 AM
|Brian Stuard
|Charley Hoffman
|10:15 AM
|Martin Laird
|Tony Finau
|10:25 AM
|Grayson Murray
|Padraig Harrington
|10:35 AM
|C.T. Pan
|Harold Varner III
|10:45 AM
|Graham DeLaet
|Jonas Blixt
|10:55 AM
|Brooks Koepka
|Brett Coletta
|11:05 AM
|Bill Haas
|Adam Scott
|11:15 AM
|William McGirt
|Sam Saunders
|11:25 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|Anirban Lahiri
|11:35 AM
|Jason Day
|Stewart Cink
|11:45 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Emiliano Grillo
|11:55 AM
|Kyle Stanley
|Marc Leishman
|12:05 PM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Phil Mickelson
|12:15 PM
|Ross Fisher
|Bud Cauley
|12:25 PM
|Pat Perez
|Byeong Hun An
|12:35 PM
|Jim Herman
|Steve Stricker
|12:45 PM
|David Lingmerth
|James Hahn
|12:55 PM
|Jason Kokrak
|Shane Lowry
|1:05 PM
|Kevin Kisner
|Jordan Spieth
|1:15 PM
|Jamie Lovemark
|Kevin Streelman
|1:25 PM
|Jason Dufner
|Rickie Fowler
|1:35 PM
|Bubba Watson
|Justin Thomas
|1:45 PM
|Daniel Summerhays
|Matt Kuchar
