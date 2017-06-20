The N1 Truck Driving Video Causing Outrage On Social Media

Before you overtake, you’re supposed to ask yourself three things: Is it legal? Is it safe? Is it necessary?

If “yes” is missing as an answer to any of those, you’re supposed to back down and wait for a better moment.

Pfffft.

One truck driver, spotted 50km outside Laingsburg on the N1 heading to Cape Town, clearly wasn’t taught those basics when he attempted to overtake another truck on Sunday.

Driving a Sugarfields Logistics truck, the incident was captured by Rudi Viljoen and shared on Facebook with this message:

Please share, so that this…loses his job before innocent people lose their lives. I made contact with the owner, and sent the video. He didn’t want to make a plan with the driver.

The video shows the Sugarfields driver taking almost two minutes to overtake, driving in the opposite lane forcing oncoming traffic to swerve around.

The other truck, on the left of the screen, is also in the wrong as it didn’t slow down to assist in a smooth and safe overtaking.

Watch the incident below:

Road Safety is a Team Activity…. Drive Defensively…. Be Prepared to Slow Down if another is Creating a Threat to Safety! @Wheels24 pic.twitter.com/PAxDmKxcCX — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) June 19, 2017

Such an irresponsible decision that easily puts others in danger – but I have definitely seen this happen before.

Of course, we all know that truck drivers aren’t the only ones giving drivers a hard time.

Check this incident which happened in Johannesburg last week Friday during the taxi strikes:

Yoh, I would be the moering.

[source:wheels24&thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

