The North, Nigerians Will Vote For Buhari In 2019 Even If He Is On Wheelchair – Northern Leader

Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu is a member of the National Executive Committee of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a socio-cultural and pressure group for northern Nigeria. He was also the youth leader of the defunct Northern Union (NU) which was headed by late Olusola Saraki, the political godfather of Kwara state politics.

In this exclusive interview, the ACF Chieftain said he believes the North would gladly support President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2019, even if he was running the country from a wheelchair.

Excerpts from the interview…

Do you agree with some Nigerians who are saying that Buhari should resign from office because of his ill health?

I will not advise him to resign. You will recall that when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was asking the then ailing President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to resign, I granted an interview to your newspaper, as the youth leader of Northern Union, telling Nigerians that even on wheelchair, we will support Yar’Adua to rule the country. Unfortunately he died. I am also making the same statement today that Buhari should not resign, even if he is on wheelchair, North and people of Nigeria will vote him in 2019. I am not just associating myself with Buhari, I am advocating for good governance under President Buhari.

I don’t think that it is proper for anybody to humiliate Buhari out of office by mounting pressure on him to resign. It is not fair; it is not just, it is not proper. We have election time table, if you don’t like him, vote him out during the election, but I will not support anybody that will want to humiliate the President out of office. As long as he is alive, it is not right to demand of him to resign.

The post The North, Nigerians Will Vote For Buhari In 2019 Even If He Is On Wheelchair – Northern Leader appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

