The North Will Continue To Work With Igbos In This Marriage Called Nigeria – APC Youths

North Central youths of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that the North will continue to with igbos, other ethnic groups & tribes in the marriage called Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, by zonal youth leader, Comrade Terver Aginde.

He stated that the unity and progress of Nigeria is bigger than any group or individual.

“The North-Central youths are saying those so called Northern youths who issued that statement should immediately withdraw it and apologise to all Nigerian people”, APC youths said.

“How can they say that the Igbos should leave the North? If we may ask, who are those youths or Northern youths who are saying the Igbos should leave the North?

“As a zonal youth leader in the current Nigerian government in charge of North Central, I think I have a say as regards the position of the majority of the Northern youths.

Calling on Igbos to ignore the call for them to leave the region, Aginde assured that North-central will, “continue to work with all regions and ethnic groups in the marriage called Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in reaction to the “Kaduna Declaration”, the Igbo Ekunie Initiative (IEI), has urged all self-determination groups in the south to jointly seek a referendum from the United Nations for Southern Nigeria.

The post The North Will Continue To Work With Igbos In This Marriage Called Nigeria – APC Youths appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

