Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The President is Recuperating Fast – Aisha Buhari

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has arrived Nigeria from United Kingdom following her visit to her husband President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on medical leave in London. Aisha Buhari, who arrived at about 4.30am on Tuesday, thanked the Acting President Professor Yemi Osibanjo for his loyalty to her husband and his commitment […]

The post The President is Recuperating Fast – Aisha Buhari appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.