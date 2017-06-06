The President is Recuperating Fast – Aisha Buhari

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has arrived Nigeria from United Kingdom following her visit to her husband President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on medical leave in London. Aisha Buhari, who arrived at about 4.30am on Tuesday, thanked the Acting President Professor Yemi Osibanjo for his loyalty to her husband and his commitment […]

