The Silk Road

Lingerie as Street Fashion

First we wore T-shirts to sleep, and pyjamas out and about. These days, lingerie-inspired styles are your new unorthodox wardrobe arsenal. Your underwear can very wisely play into your everyday mode of dressing, and the awesome truth is you never looked better!

Wearing lingerie like you would an actual top or dress gives off an easy, ravishing, and cool vibe. It’s a way to dress that loosens up on the prim and properly put together look, without ever looking shabby. This style must be pulled off with finesse and wisdom lest one risks looking trashy or bedridden. Without further ado, here are a few reasons why you absolutely must take your lingerie wear for a spin through the city:

Nothing screams ‘sexy’ like the red satin-slip and red lip combo. In the same shade of course.

You get to replace those turtlenecks, button-downs, and office-smart camisoles with a lace trim V-neck to achieve the TGIF casualness around the office. Lingerie inspired looks give off the no-muss no-fuss vibe too easily, you wouldn’t have to worry beyond choosing the lingerie look to wear with the right pair of jeans.

It’s blazer friendly. Everyone loves a good blazer. Here, you have a new excuse to go buy another blazer in a deep shade of emerald.

Corsets are timeless, you can wear it corset in the morning, and take it from afternoon to night-time with ease.

Layer it thick or thin, you can layer up and not look too bulky. Isn’t that the stuff of dreams?

