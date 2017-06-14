Pages Navigation Menu

The Story of my life–Ambode

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Today is the birthday of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos. He was born on 14 June 1963. After a 27-year stint at the Lagos civil service after which he was a financial consultant, he ran for public office as Governor in April 2015 and won.

