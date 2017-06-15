The Thread: “I’m an almajiri” | Twitter NG is inspired by this story of Adamu breaking the mould in Northern Nigeria
Girl child education -Western-style education- is a bit of a rarity up North. According to this 2013 report by Premium…
Read » The Thread: “I’m an almajiri” | Twitter NG is inspired by this story of Adamu breaking the mould in Northern Nigeria on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!