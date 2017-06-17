The Thread: “You are all mad” | Twitter NG stomps all over #FreeEvans
Uchenna Onwuamadike, wife of the kidnapper Chukwudi Onuamadike aka Evans has pled both ignorance and mercy for her husband, saying…
Read » The Thread: “You are all mad” | Twitter NG stomps all over #FreeEvans on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!