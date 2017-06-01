The time to start replacing Wenger is now – The Short Fuse
|
The Short Fuse
|
The time to start replacing Wenger is now
The Short Fuse
Arsene Wenger is a relic of modern football. He comes from a time of one man shows, meager TV deals and the ability to unearth players no one else has heard of, turning them into superstars. Now, teams work with Directors of Football and assistants who …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!