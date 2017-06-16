Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Toy Box Renewed For Season 2 On ABC

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ABC has  given a Season 2 order to The Toy Box, the reality competition series hosted by Eric Stonestreet.

On the program, inventors and their toy concepts are put through a series of trials and tests before facing the panel of judge

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Season 1 bowed on April 7 and ran eight episodes on Fridays, wrapping May 19. The two-hour finale drew 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6/3 adults 18-49 demo rating.

The winner gets the opportunity to bring their creation to market, with marketing, design and manufacturing support from Mattel. The winning toy design will be available for purchase at retail as the season finale airs.

The post The Toy Box Renewed For Season 2 On ABC appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.