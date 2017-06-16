The Toy Box Renewed For Season 2 On ABC

ABC has given a Season 2 order to The Toy Box, the reality competition series hosted by Eric Stonestreet.

On the program, inventors and their toy concepts are put through a series of trials and tests before facing the panel of judge

Season 1 bowed on April 7 and ran eight episodes on Fridays, wrapping May 19. The two-hour finale drew 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6/3 adults 18-49 demo rating.

The winner gets the opportunity to bring their creation to market, with marketing, design and manufacturing support from Mattel. The winning toy design will be available for purchase at retail as the season finale airs.

Say WHAT?!! The second season of @TheToyBox is underway & brand new toy inventions will be unveiled soon! #thetoybox pic.twitter.com/xaCLw8TjRt — ABC Publicity (@ABC_Publicity) June 16, 2017

The post The Toy Box Renewed For Season 2 On ABC appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

