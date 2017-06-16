The Toy Box Renewed for Season 2 – TVLine
|
TVLine
|
The Toy Box Renewed for Season 2
TVLine
The network has renewed the competition series, hosted by Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, for a second season, it was announced Thursday. RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Getting Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?
'The Toy Box' Headed For Season 2 On ABC
The Toy Box season 2 renewal confirmed; consider this a happy surprise
The Toy Box Renewed For Season 2 On ABC
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!