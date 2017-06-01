The Ultimate Workout for Those Who Say They Don’t Have Time to Exercise!

“I want to exercise, I just don’t have enough time.”

How many times have these words come out of your mouth?

If you’re like most of us, you think that staying fit requires hours at the gym, long evenings spent jogging, and lots of fancy equipment.

That’s actually not true.

There are loads of new workouts which are designed specifically for people with very little free time – and HIIT workouts are some of the best.

What are HIIT workouts?

HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training, and is a type of workout that combines short bursts of intense exercise with less intense recovery periods.

It’s ideal for anyone who wants to stay fit without adding another chore to their already busy schedule.

Ready to learn everything you need to know about HIIT workouts, and how to get started?

Then read on.

What does a HIIT workout involve?

Confused about what you actually do during a HIIT workout?

There are loads of different workouts, suitable for people at different fitness levels.

We’ve given one basic example below, to give you an idea of how HIIT looks in practice.

Beginner HIIT workout

Complete the following exercises for 45-second intervals, with a 15-second rest interval after each.

Repeat for three rounds, resting for one minute between rounds.

1. Pushups.

2. Squats.

3. High knees running on the spot.

4. Side lunges.

5. Jumping jacks.

See how simple HIIT workouts can be?

You don’t need to learn any complex moves, or splash out on any expensive equipment.

What happens to your body during a HIIT workout?

Curious about exactly what’s going on in your body during high-intensity interval training?

During periods of intense exercise, your body needs more oxygen than usual. This leads to an oxygen shortage, which causes your body to ask for more oxygen during the recovery period. This keeps your heart rate high and causes you to burn more calories than you would in a regular workout.

What should you focus on during a HIIT workout?

To see maximum benefits from your HIIT workouts, it’s a good idea to define a goal beforehand.

You might be looking to:

Burn fat and lose weight.

Increase your endurance.

Improve your performance in high-intensity activities.

Stay fit and healthy.

Pick a goal beforehand, and look for workouts tailored towards helping you achieve it.

Depending on your goal, you’ll vary the lengths of your work and rest intervals, the intensity of the exercises you choose, and the length of your overall workout.

What do HIIT workouts offer?

HIIT workouts aren’t just convenient – they also have loads of amazing benefits. Check out the list below.

1. Increase your endurance. If you take part in another sport, like running or cycling, there’s a good chance you’ll notice an increase in your endurance after completing HIIT workouts.

2. Keep burning calories after your workout. HIIT workouts send your body into overdrive, which means you keep burning calories even after you’ve stopped exercising. Bonus!

3. Good for your heart. Pushing yourself to exercise until your heart rate increases is good for heart health and promotes healthy circulation.

4. Boost your metabolism. Because HIIT uses more oxygen than regular workouts, it boosts your metabolism – ideal if you’re trying to lose weight.

5. Easy to stick to. Short, simple workouts are much easier to stick to than complex training plans. It’s much easier to stay motivated when you can workout anywhere, and with HIIT, you can.

Wait…there are risks of HIIT workouts?

Like any workout, HIIT does carry some risks. It’s important to choose exercises you can carry out safely, and avoid pushing yourself too hard, too fast.

If in doubt, always ask a professional for advice before attempting a new workout.

Are you ready to try out your first HIIT workout?

There’s no time like the present, so try the simple routine below today!

Sick of being unfit?

Stop using ‘not enough time’ as an excuse, and start planning your next HIIT workout today.

