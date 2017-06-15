The Vocals are in! DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller set to Drop “Wild Thoughts”

One of the hardest working babies we know Asahd Khaled is set to drop the song ‘Wild Thoughts‘ off the Grateful album he executively produced. The song features his dad DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Asahd took to his official Twitter page to ask Rihanna when they were dropping her vocals and moments later the songstress shared […]

The post The Vocals are in! DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller set to Drop “Wild Thoughts” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

