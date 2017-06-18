Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Voice Nigeria returns tonight | Here are 5 ways to enjoy the show – YNaija

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

The Voice Nigeria returns tonight | Here are 5 ways to enjoy the show
YNaija
The debut edition of reality singing competition, The Voice Nigeria was an incredible success. It gave us the singing star that is A'rese Emokpae and months after the show ended, the Nigerian audience could hardly stop talking about the stellar TV show.
The Voice Nigeria 2017, Season 2 – See TV Stations To Watch It + All You Need To Know About The ShowNigeria Today
Airtel's The Voice Nigeria ReturnsTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.