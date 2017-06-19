Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Voice Nigeria : Season 2 kick off with blind auditions, watch performances – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

The Voice Nigeria : Season 2 kick off with blind auditions, watch performances
Pulse Nigeria
Did you miss the exciting return of "The Voice Nigeria"? Pulse Movies has put together all the performances you should see. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · The Voice Nigeria season 2 play. The Voice Nigeria season 2 …
#TheVoiceNigeria 2 kicked off Tonight! WATCH all the HOT Performances from Episode 1BellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.