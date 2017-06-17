The Voice Nigeria season II to premiere on Sunday – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

The Voice Nigeria season II to premiere on Sunday

The Voice Nigeria season II to premiere on Sunday
Contestants for this year's show were selected at auditions which took place in April in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Lagos. Singer Yemi Alade recently joined the trio of Timi Dakolo, Patoranking and Waje as a judge on the music talent show.
