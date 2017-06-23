The wait it over…… Undefeated Nigerian Boxer Larry Ekundayo vs Gary Corcoran

Larry Ekundayo aka ‘the natural’ will FINALLY have his chance to show the world what we have all known all along. That he is the most profoundly talented pound for pound welterweight in the U.K.

When: Saturday 8th July

Where: Cooper Box Olympic Arena

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Stratford

London

E20 3HB

This momentous bout for the WBO International title against the formidable Gary Corcoran , will take place on Saturday 8th July live on BTSports and broadcasted to a global audience of millions!!

Just in case you case you need reminding, Nigerian born Larry ‘The Natural’ Ekundayo is the undefeated African Boxing Union champion, International Masters welterweight title holder and the 2012 Prizefighter champion, who will once again carry the hopes of Nigeria on his shoulders in a title shot that is set to be an explosive clash of the titans.

The Wembley based Gary ‘Hellraiser’ Corcoran brings an impressive ring record of 16 wins only 1 loss, meaning both athletes will be looking to get the best of one another on the night.

This night promises to be a showcase pugilistic excellence and is not to be missed.

Ticket Hotline number:- 07749 094172

Order online:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e /mad-men-tickets-35232092136

Ticket prices are:-

£250 VIP Ringside

£50 raised seating

£40 raised seating – Sold out

The post The wait it over…… Undefeated Nigerian Boxer Larry Ekundayo vs Gary Corcoran appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

