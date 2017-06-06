The way to success and how a Kenyan man built a billion shilling institution

How did CHARLES GAKUU manage to create his business? Where did he work before?

A Kenyan man, Charles Gakuu left his work in 1999 and has managed to become the successful businessman, having built his own empire. Read this inspiring story that will inspire many Kenyans to go on and create big businesses.

Charles Gakuu managed to create his own successful business in 1999. At first, he worked in the travel company located in Mombasa, but he was dismissed. Nearly 20 years later he is a successful businessman and teacher in spite of the fact that his path was difficult and he almost gave up.

He finds fulfilment in giving back to society as he helps young businessmen get acquainted with the main skills, assisting them in the market of traveling. Now he is the owner of Air Travel and Related Studies Centre located in Karen. His company is built on a large piece of land and they offer people a course in travel and tourism, help with the purchase of air tickets, conduct courses of stewards and foreign languages.

His dream of creating a new generation of enthusiasts began in 1999 when he took a position as a tourist consultant in Express Travel Limited in Mombasa. He sought to create a company which could supply potential students with the best skills in this sphere.

Charles Gakuu invested KSh 2 billion in the business. Before he got quality education and experience in this sphere, he attended 25 lectures and finished training in Utalii College where he has graduated in the sphere of tourism. Today his empire has 700 students, the majority of whom could get a job in Kenyan Airways and Ethiopian Airways because of the advantage gotten from his .organization.

Training in specialties connected with the sphere of tourism takes place in January, April, July, and October, offering both the diploma and the certificate.

Also, there is a distance learning for the people working outside Nairobi, who have no opportunities to reach the company, but who are interested in improving their skills. Students also have an access to five-star hotels in Kenya and beyond its limits to get experience and to understand what the tourism industry demands from them. Some of these hotels are Sarova Stanley, Sarova Mara, Whitesands Beach Hotel and The Sankara Hotel. Examinations are held according to the ICM and IATA standards.

According to the interview, Charles Gakuu considers that his main achievement that his graduates all go on to receive prestigious jobs in Kenya and other countries. Graduates cooperate with large airlines.

This is a story about how from being a simple employee of travel agency, he grew to having a business, having accumulated enough experience and inspiration to train hundreds of students in a successful career. If you want to develop in this sphere and get the job of your dream, welcome to Air Travel and Related Studies Centre!

The post The way to success and how a Kenyan man built a billion shilling institution appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

