‘The Wedding Party 2’ wraps filming in Dubai

Filming of the sequel to Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie, The Wedding Party, in Dubai has ended and the movie is now in post-production. This was revealed by producers of the film in an email. The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai, will have its Lagos premiere on December 10, with cinema release in time for the Christmas …

The post 'The Wedding Party 2' wraps filming in Dubai appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

