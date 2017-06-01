Pages Navigation Menu

The wife and daughter of NURTW chieftain, Hamburger recently killed in Lagos, arrive Nigeria from Dublin for his burial

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

The wife of NURTW chieftain killed in Shogunle on May 29 has returned to Nigeria with her eldest daughter, for the burial of her husband. Alhaja Abolore Bello flew in from Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Aro Rasaq Bello’s burial which has been slated for Friday 2 June. A family source told P.M.Express that the wife …

The post The wife and daughter of NURTW chieftain, Hamburger recently killed in Lagos, arrive Nigeria from Dublin for his burial appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

