The wife and daughter of NURTW chieftain, Hamburger recently killed in Lagos, arrive Nigeria from Dublin for his burial

The wife of NURTW chieftain killed in Shogunle on May 29 has returned to Nigeria with her eldest daughter, for the burial of her husband. Alhaja Abolore Bello flew in from Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Aro Rasaq Bello’s burial which has been slated for Friday 2 June. A family source told P.M.Express that the wife …

