The World’s First S*x Themed Amusement Park Is Opening In Brazil In 2018

Brazil will be home to the world’s first sex-themed amusement park in 2018.

The park, ErotikaLand will open in the southern city of Piracicaba, complete with penis-shaped bumper cars, go-go dancers aboard a “train of pleasure”, a movie theater with vibrating seats, a snack bar that sells aphrodisiac treats, a nudist pool and a naked water slide. The adults-only park, will cost visitors an admission fee of $100.

However, the businessman behind the park, Mauro Morata insists even though the park is about sex, there is no sex allowed on the premises.

“This won’t be a place for nuns, but it’s not like we’re trying to recreate Sodom and Gomorrah. If attendees want to take things to another level, they can go to a nearby motel — which we will operate,” Mauro Morata said.

According to reports, the park will create 250 new jobs, but there has been opposition. Christian activist Matheus Erler has complained about the type of people the park will attract. Speaking to local paper Veja Sao Paulo, he said “We cannot be known as the capital of sex.”

While his concerns are completely understandable, investors are continuing to move forward with ErotikaLand.

