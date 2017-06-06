The World’s Most Valuable Football Clubs – Man Utd And Chelsea Make Top Five

Who said the Europa League is worthless?

Relax, Manchester United fans, we are just having a little laugh.

Valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance have just dropped their ‘most valuable clubs for 2017’ list, and it’s the Red Devils who come out tops.

Before we look at the table, these are the factors considered via BusinessTech:

A brand’s power/strength is assessed based on metrics such as stadium capacity, squad size and value, social media presence, on-pitch performance, fan satisfaction, fair-play rating, stadium utilization [sic] , and revenue – to create a ‘Brand Strength Index’ (BSI) score out of 100. This is used to determine what proportion of a business’s revenue is contributed by the brand, which is projected into perpetuity and discounted to determine the brand’s value.

Looks like Pogba and his dabs have worked their magic – here’s that list:

Those other English teams could be closing in shortly, though:

Commercially, Chelsea stand to gain significantly through a reported £900 million, 15 year deal with Nike as well as from a near 50% increase to the capacity of Stamford Bridge. Tottenham is also expanding its home; the new White Hart Lane has been innovatively designed and will offer 61,000 spectators the opportunity to see Spurs on home turf. Tottenham’s brand value is up 58% on last year and Chelsea’s 61% to US$1.248 billion. All Premier League teams continue to benefit from the vast revenues brought in by the latest broadcasting rights deal with Sky and BT.

And now what you’ve been waiting for – yes, the mighty Newcastle are back:

Sunderland’s loss has been Newcastle’s gain. The Magpies’ promotion will see revenues return and restore international exposure to the Tyneside club. As a result, brand value is up 92% to US$247 million, making Newcastle this year’s fastest growing brand.

That’s how we do it, son.

You can see the full list of the top 50 clubs HERE.

[source:businesstech]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

