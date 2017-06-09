The Worst High Five In History Has Just Happened [Video]

Good times over in the UK – unless you’re Theresa May, or a supporter of the Conservatives.

The results from yesterday’s snap elections are in, elections called by May in what is one of the daftest political moves of the past decade, and things have gone a little pear-shaped.

That’s great news for Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party, so he was understandably stoked. The Telegraph below:

The two were celebrating in Islington as Labour outperformed expectations and Jeremy Corbyn won the highest majority ever for his seat. He was elected for a ninth time with the largest vote for any candidate ever in the constituency, increasing his majority from 21,194 to 33,215. However, although their campaign may have been well co-ordinated, Jeremy Corbyn’s arm was not.

Indeed, it was not.

Check that air flap to almost boob touch:

And if you want straight to the point – boom:

So Corbyn can’t high five and Trump can’t shake hands. Melania ain’t too flash either, remember:

What a time to be alive.

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

