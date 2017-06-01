#ThembisileYende: Numsa demands independent investigation – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#ThembisileYende: Numsa demands independent investigation
Independent Online
Thembisile Yende's decomposed body was found in her locked office after she was reported missing two weeks ago. Picture: Supplied. Johannesburg – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa [Numsa] on Thursday called for an independent …
Protest chaos over Yende's death
Family, friends to honour Thembisile Yende at memorial service
#ThembisileYende: Family wants answers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!