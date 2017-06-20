There Are Very Important Changes Happening At Some Of SA’s Leading Lodges

As eco-friendly lifestyles become more popular, the idea of hitting a game lodge for a break seems legitimate enough.

Sorry, but that’s a negative.

The thing is that most game lodges have a high impact on the natural flow of the environment, and wildlife, in the area in which they are built.

But as tourists demand eco-responsible accommodation, game lodge owners – especially new ones – are looking at ways to reduce their impact – kind of like Seth’s Cabine du Cap which is fully off the grid (check the image up top).

You see, building green is a commitment – right from the design to the construction – and remains the right thing to do, particularly when in the bush. But whilst wood remains the preferred choice for lodges, because of its energy efficiency, attractiveness and overall performance, unsustainably sourced timber can have a significant negative impact on the planet as a whole.

Tsk tsk.

That’s why timber alternatives like Rhino Wood are winning over South African lodge developers like Thornybush and Simbamnili game lodges:

A patented South African process that gives softwoods, like South African pine, similar (and at times even enhanced) characteristics of the most durable and rarest hardwoods, Rhino Wood is an environmental, social and economical solution to the long-term future of wood.

And because it is locally sourced and manufactured, it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to the increasing demand from consumers to know the origin of the products they use, and the environmentally friendly manufacturing processes involved.

After all, it is up to all of us to conserve and protect our ecosystem and our planet.

So let’s start right by not only blending into the setting and preserving the natural integrity of the site, but by also minimising environmental damage through the use of earth-friendly products and locally sourced materials that highlight and uplift cultures in the immediate vicinity.

Sounds easy enough, doesn’t it?

If you need wood for your next job then consider Rhino Wood, and ensure that the timber used in all aspects of your construction is sustainably sourced and locally manufactured.

Just remember to #BuyLocal.

